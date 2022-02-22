Today's date 22/02/2022 is doubly rare and is an unprecedented milestone. The date is called asymmetrical or palindrome because the numbers read the same backward and forward. Furthermore, the rare date falls on Tuesday, hence it is termed as TwosDay. One more interesting thing to note about the TwosDay date is it's also an ambigram. That means the mirror image of the date will be read exactly the same or the number will read the same from upside down. Furthermore, the fun fact is, this entire week reads the same forward and backward, therefore we can term it as a 'Palindrome Week'. Twosday 2022: After 2.22.22, Here's a List of Palindrome Dates for Next 10 Years, Check Meaning of Palindrome Day.

TwosDay 2022 Is Ambigram

Palindrome Week 2022

Let's take a break from all this active weather and 'reflect' on a fun fact! 🧐 It is a Palindrome week! This means everyday this week can be read the same forwards and backwards! Its a 'mirror-cle'! 🤯 Don't believe us?? Check out our image and 'self-reflect' 😏#AKwx#mirrorpic.twitter.com/SznaGXUJj6 — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) February 22, 2022

Happy TwosDay 2022 Folks!

Make A Wish

Today Feb 22, 2022 is doubly rare as it's not just a #palindrome but also an #ambigram; it can be read backwards & forwards as well as upside down. The rare date falls on #Tuesday & prompts to call it #Twosday. May this special day brings you the happiness that you deserve! pic.twitter.com/SBIOEoiGbk — Hebe Yi (@HebeYi2) February 22, 2022

