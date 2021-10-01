Amul Macho's latest men's underwear advertisement which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal has not gone down well with many people. The commercial sees Mandanna as a yoga instructor who ogles at Kaushal's underwear strap while at work. That's not it, as later she purposely puts the yoga mat at the top cabinet with an aim to again get another glimpse of Vicky's undie. This act has been called out by netizens claiming it is 'men objectification'. Check out the reactions below. Urfi Javed Falsely Claimed to Be Javed Akhtar- Shabana Azmi's Granddaughter on Twitter, After Her Pictures Wearing Denim Jacket and Bra Went Viral.

Well...

One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times... Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho... https://t.co/GcOVdb4lDu — Vivek Nair - The Thrifty Marketer (@vivektweetsso) September 25, 2021

Hmmm

#Amulmacho #Machosporto yeh toh bada toing nahi hai. Yeh toh bada #sexualharassment of men hai. Highly condemnable and objectionable ad — Vaastav Veer (@VaastavVeer) September 27, 2021

Quite a Point!

Just saw a disgusting Ad of #MachobySporto. #RashmikaMandanna ogling at #VickyKaushal 's underwear and slowing the count during Yoga Session, imagine the genders reversed . — Sanatani Nationalist (@sanatanitweets) September 25, 2021

Read!

https://t.co/TxNdJtyi5y Innerware Ad from Macho by sport.Just imagine,if both roles were changed, all feminists in India would have made ad company & macho company naked.They would have said female objectification. @iamRashmika @MensDayOutIndia @VictimMen @SIFFNGO — VidmaheMahadev (@VidmaheMahadev) September 27, 2021

What Say Rashmika and Vicky?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)