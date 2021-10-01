Amul Macho's latest men's underwear advertisement which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal has not gone down well with many people. The commercial sees Mandanna as a yoga instructor who ogles at Kaushal's underwear strap while at work. That's not it, as later she purposely puts the yoga mat at the top cabinet with an aim to again get another glimpse of Vicky's undie. This act has been called out by netizens claiming it is 'men objectification'. Check out the reactions below. Urfi Javed Falsely Claimed to Be Javed Akhtar- Shabana Azmi's Granddaughter on Twitter, After Her Pictures Wearing Denim Jacket and Bra Went Viral.

Well... 

Hmmm

Quite a Point!

Read!

What Say Rashmika and Vicky?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)