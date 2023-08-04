In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a cow is seen licking a snake and showering the reptile with its affection. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of this unusual friendship between the animals. "Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love [sic]," Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the viral video. The beautiful video shows strange yet affectionate interactions between the two animals. "This is the reason why we treat Cow as mother [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. 'Non-Vegetarian' Lion Seen Eating Tree Leaves, IFS Officer Shares Video Explaining Why Sometimes Lions Consume Green Food.

Check the Viral Video Here:

Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love 💕 pic.twitter.com/61NFsSBRLS — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 3, 2023

