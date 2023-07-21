Lions sometimes eat leaves and grass to help them with stomach aches. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a video on Twitter where a lion is seen eating leaves of a tree. "Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass & leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water [sic]," Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the viral video. "Just like cats. Same family [sic]," a user commented on the video, pointing out how cats too eat grass sometimes. Elephant Chases Jungle Safari Vehicle After Tourists Scream in Panic on Seeing the Jumbo, IFS Officer Shares Video With Important Suggestion.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass & leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water. pic.twitter.com/Crov6gLjWm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 21, 2023

