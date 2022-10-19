In a shocking incident, a Turkish Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after the situation got out of control due to unruly behaviour of a drunk passenger. The incident came to light after a video was uploaded on Twitter showing the whole incident. The man, who himself is a pilot for another airline, bit a steward's finger while intoxicated. The event unfolded as the flight attendants told the passenger to calm down since they believe he was intoxicated while on board the Boeing 777. However, he was alleged to have become even angrier and later bit a crew member on the finger.

Watch Viral Video:

An Indonesian passenger on a Turkish Airlines flight TK56 to CGK yesterday was recorded assaulting a flight attendant, forcing the flight to land at KNO temporarily before resuming. Turns out he’s a Batik Air pilot returning from holiday in Turkey pic.twitter.com/X70KhjmTsX — Nuice Media (@nuicemedia) October 12, 2022

