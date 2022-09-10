A shocking video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a salon catches fire after a short circuit mishap. A video has gone viral on twitter which is sure to give you chills. The CCTV footage shows the barber using a hair dryer on a customer. However, as soon as the barber switches the hair dryer on, it literally blows out fire with both the barber and the customer receiving grievous burn injuries. The video is extremely graphic in nature and shows the entire shop filled with fire and then smoke. Reports say the incident took place in July at a salon in Narayanganj region, Kachpur in Bangladesh and one of the two people shown in the video got severely injured. The video however has gone viral recently.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

कुछ घटनाएं मन में डर पैदा कर देती हैं । ये ऐसी ही घटना है। pic.twitter.com/lHmJVfkXJ3 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 10, 2022

