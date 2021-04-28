A shocking video captured the heroic moment when rescuers saved two kids, who were stuck under mountain of dirt. According to reports, villagers from Yulin Shi, China used their hands and shovels to rescue children. Five kids were playing nearby, when the dirt suddenly collapsed, trapping two of them. After the rescue both were taken to a nearby hospital, and discharged with no reported serious injuries.

Watch Video of Chinese Villagers' Heroic Rescue of Children Stuck Under Mountain Dirt

