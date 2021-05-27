A hilarious video of a shopkeeper and a robber from Pakistan is doing rounds on the internet. The conversation between them will surely leave you in splits. The video was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera wherein a masked man can be seen picking up items from the shelf. In the end, the shopkeeper can be heard saying “Dubara Nahi Aana Yarr” to the robber. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @notmanoj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)