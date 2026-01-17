A video going viral on social media shows a crowd forcing a "sadhu" to remove his clothes to prove his identity. It is reported that the sadhu was forced to strip over suspicion of him being a Muslim. In the viral clip, the sadhu is seen removing his clothes, including his lungi, to prove that he is not Muslim. The suspicion of the sadhu being a Muslim was allegedly raised due to his beard and appearance. Gujarat: 'Sadhu', Journalist Booked for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' in Navsari.

Sadhu Forced to Strip Over 'Muslim' Suspicion, Video Goes Viral

ये बड़ा ही अफसोस जनक है एक साधु को मुस्लिम होने के शक में अपने कपड़े उतार कर अपनी पहचान बतानी पड़ती है ? आखिर मुल्क में समाज में नफरत फैलाने वाले लोगों पर कब नकेल कसी जायेगी ? https://t.co/e4Xvq5Th3L — Wasiuddin Siddiqui (@WasiuddinSiddi1) January 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Wasiuddin Siddiqui), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

