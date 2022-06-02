Some videos and pictures went viral on the internet; that's pretty heart-melting for some reason. CCTV footage from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, captured a shocking accident that left a motorcyclist trapped underneath a car. As soon as the onlookers saw the man, everybody rushed to the spot to lift the vehicle off. According to police, the man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 'Flip Girl' Fake Car Crash Video Is Going Viral; Here's How She Tricked the internet.

Watch The Shocking Footage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

