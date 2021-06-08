The K-Pop band BTS has dropped their latest single 'Butter' on May 21, 2021. And since then, the song is doing rounds on the internet. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song also mention Usher, and thus, the American Singer-Songwriter Usher himself made a viral TikTok video using the BTS' song 'Butter'. The lyrics have been sung by V, which goes like, "Don't need no Usher, to remind me you got it bad." Now, the BTS Army got excited after seeing Usher himself taking up the 'Butter' Challenge. Take a look at the fun video:

