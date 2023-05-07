Speculations are rife Chris Brown and Rapper Usher got into a heated argument at the former’s birthday bash. The incident took place after Chris was trying to talk to Teyana Taylor, who was also at the party but she ignored him and that pissed him off, reports TMZ. It is said that he then started yelling at her and that made Usher intervene. Chris then started skating away while kept cursing at both Usher and Teyana. As Chris left, Usher is went in search of him and when he returned, the latter is said to have returned with a bloodied nose. Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone into Crowd After She Refuses to Look Up from It While He Sings to Her Onstage (Watch Video).

Chris Brown & Rapper Usher

TMZ has obtained footage of the argument, where Chris Brown was yelling at Teyana Taylor while Usher intervened. (https://t.co/EdpN6GyQzR) pic.twitter.com/jRFdFAP2Yd — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

