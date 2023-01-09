BTS’ “Butter” has gone gold in the United Kingdom! On January 6, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially awarded BTS’s 2021 smash hit “Butter” an official BRIT gold certification. The song is now BTS’s third single to be certified gold in the United Kingdom, following “Dynamite” and their Coldplay collab “My Universe.” Danish Brothers Assemble the Largest Collection of Pokémon Cards in the World With 32k Cards; View Tweet.

