A video of BLACKPINK's Jennie and Usher is going viral online which sees the two having a blast together at Met Gala 2023 after party. In the clip, both of them look happy in each other's company where the Korean singer waves at the cam and also showers a flying kiss. Have a look. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Hang Out with Florence Pugh and Ashley Park at the After Party (View Pic).

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)