Social media users have witnessed a fair share of creating food fusion that went terribly hideous. You may have heard about fruit pizza, but this time a man did the crime of adding pizza toppings on a fruit. An Instagram page shared a viral video that shows a chef grilling a watermelon slice that has apparently become the pizza base, which he garnishes with cheese and tops with pepperoni. The reel has already disappointed pizza lovers! WATCH: Tea Lovers Irked With 'Butter-Chai', Viral Food Abomination Sends Internet Into a Tizzy.

Would You Like To Try Watermelon Pizza Anytime?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag)

