Tesla CEO Elon Musk is always in the news for his viral tweets. And this time around, it's his reply that's become the talking point on the micro-blogging platform. In a tweet, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote, "If aliens were to visit us right now, what’s one thing we’ve chosen to do as a society (that feels relatively simple or obvious) that would be super hard to explain? [sic]," to which Elon Musk replied with a simple yet strange question, "What is a woman? [sic]." In hindsight, it felt like the Twitter CEO is taking a not-so-subtle dig at the ongoing trans woman vs biological woman debate. "Someone over the age of 18 that identifies as female [sic]," a Twitter user replied to Elon Musk's viral tweet. Interestingly, Matt Walsh, an American far-right political commentator and author directed a film based on gender and transgender issues released in 2022. It was titled, What Is a Woman? 'I Have Spaceships', Tweets Elon Musk; Twitterati React With Memes and Hilarious Responses.

Check Elon Musk's Response to Spotify CEO's Tweet Here:

What is a woman? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2023

