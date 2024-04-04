On April 3, 2024, the Meta apps’ gang—Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—experienced a global outage. Yep, they all went on strike at the same time! Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp gave an error message. But did Netizens sit and sulk about it? No! Instead, they turned this global tech meltdown into a comedy extravaganza! Netizens flooded social media with memes and jokes. Some jokes were about someone desperately trying to open Instagram to check if WhatsApp was down, only to find out that Facebook was also down. It's like a comedy of errors, but on the internet! Netizens decided to turn this outage into the best comedy show on the web. Scroll down and join the laughter as we share some of the most hilarious memes that came out of this app apocalypse. WhatsApp, Instagram Down: Services of Meta-Owned Apps Restored Following Global Outage.

Meanwhile, Mark zuckerberg trying Hard to Fix the issue #whatsappdown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/qsaRF4oU8e — Office Of Chaudhary Rohit Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfCRSY) April 4, 2024

Everyone is coming to Twitter to check if WhatsApp is down. #WhatsAppdown pic.twitter.com/vYeDByqE6I — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 3, 2024

Mark zuckerberg try to fix whatsapp when whatsapp is down. #WhatsAppdown pic.twitter.com/Eqm5L7c1GK — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 3, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg condition every time when he gets troll for bad Server Service 😅#whatsappdown Shocking #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/RR0WqNcsxs — Siya (@Siya17082000) April 3, 2024

