Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the beginning of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which kicked off today at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand. The Google Doodle features six female cricketers in maroon, green, and blue colours playing the game in the presence of audiences in the background. The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup began at 6:30 am IST today against West Indies.

Take A Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)