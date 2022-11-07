In an incredible discovery, the World's Largest Uncut gem, the Emerald, has been found in Zambia by Indian geologist Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team. It has subsequently made it to record books. The tremendous gemstone was unearthed at Kagem mine in Zambia's Copperbelt Province. The precious stone weighs 7,525 carats which is 1.505 kgs, according to Guinness World Records (GWR). As per the official website of GWR, "The gigantic gem was named 'Chipembele,' meaning "rhino" in the local indigenous dialect of the Bemba people of Zambia." Lulo Rose: Big 170-Carat Pink Diamond Discovered in Angola, Largest in 300 Years.

Take A Look At This Tweet:

This uncut emerald was found in Zambia and weighs over 3 pounds!https://t.co/608TAZfy8V — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)