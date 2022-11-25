There are food and delicacies out there that may threaten your savings. This green vegetable known as "Hopshoots" is known as the World's Most Expensive Vegetable. It is famous in European countries and is known for its medical properties. Reportedly, the veggie is so costly because growing and harvesting them is labour-intensive and back-breaking work. Hop shoots are priced at Rs. 85,000 per kilogram. Just for fact, the flowers of this plant are used for the production of alcoholic beverages. What Makes Rare White Truffle World's Most Expensive Mushrooms?

Hopshoots Cost Rs 85,000 Per Kilogram!

The name of this vegetable is "hopshoots," which is popular in European countries and referred to as the world’s most expensive vegetable.Known for its medicinal properties, the vegetable is priced at around Rs.85,000 per kg, and this vegetable is usually not cultivated in India. pic.twitter.com/iWrb5mQ8zK — EverythingforyouOfficial (@Everything1722) November 24, 2022

