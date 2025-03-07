A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Phoenix was delayed after a woman stripped naked mid-flight and demanded to be let off. Southwest Flight 733 had just left the gate at William P Hobby Airport when the woman removed her clothes, walked toward the front, and banged on the cockpit door while screaming. Passengers reported that the outburst lasted about 25 minutes before the plane returned to the gate. Houston police met the aircraft, and the woman was taken for a medical evaluation. No charges were filed. The flight eventually departed nearly 90 minutes late. Southwest Airlines apologised to passengers for the delay and thanked them for their patience. Australian Man Runs Naked Through Plane’s Aisle, Knocks Down Flight Attendant; Arrested.

Southwest Airlines Plane Delayed

NEW: Woman takes off all her clothes on a Southwest plane in Houston, demands to be let off. The woman reportedly ran around the plane for 25 minutes "before action was taken" according to ABC 7. After nearly half an hour, the plane finally made it back to the gate before the… pic.twitter.com/U0F0l4HEJJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2025

