A pet zebra escaped from his owner's house and was seen running along the roads in Tennessee in the US. A video of the Zebra galloping in Tennessee has gone viral on social media. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the owners got the animal on Friday, and it escaped just 24 hours later on Saturday, May 31. According to the sheriff’s office, the zebra is yet to be found. US: Pet Raccoon Found With Meth Pipe in Mouth After Cops Pull Over Owner in Ohio; Woman Arrested (Watch Video).

Zebra on Loose in Tennessee

A pet zebra remains on the loose after it was seen running along a road in Christiana, Tennessee, over the weekend. A bystander recorded video of the zebra galloping along a road on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3DpqTqf82J — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)