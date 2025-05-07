In a bizarre traffic stop in Springfield, Ohio, police officers were left stunned after spotting a pet raccoon with a meth pipe in its mouth. The raccoon, named Chewy, was sitting in the driver’s seat after its owner, Victoria Vidal, 55, was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. According to the Springfield Township Police, Chewy’s suspicious behavior led officers to uncover meth, crack cocaine, and multiple used pipes in the vehicle. Vidal was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia, and driving violations. Bodycam footage showed the raccoon fumbling with the pipe as officers watched in disbelief. Chewy was unharmed, and authorities are now reviewing if Vidal had proper documentation to keep the raccoon. US: Pet Raccoon Found With Meth Pipe in Mouth After Cops Pull Over Owner in Ohio; Woman Arrested (Watch Video).

Raccoon Caught With Meth Pipe in Ohio

NEW: Pet raccoon busted trying to smoke meth through a glass pipe during a traffic stop, leaves police officer in hysterics. Chewy the raccoon was spotted trying to smoke one last hit of meth after his owner got pulled over during traffic stop in Springfield, Ohio. "As Officer… pic.twitter.com/dDug9UGQFe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2025

