India has a great day in the 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022 as they win five medals on Day 2. Manpreet Kaur wins silver for best lift of 80 Kg and Bronze medal for total Lift of 152kg. Raj Kumari wins bronze medal for best lift of 79kg and silver for total Lift of 223kg. Zainab Khatoon won Bronze for Best Lift of 70kg.

India Bags Five Medals On Day 2 Of Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022

🇮🇳 bags 5️⃣ medals (🥈2 🥉3) on Day 2 of 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022 🔥 👇 Upto to 45 kg Manpreet Kaur - 🥈 for Best Lift of 80kg & 🥉 for Total Lift of 152kg Upto to 55 kg Raj Kumari - 🥉 for Best Lift of 79kg & 🥈 for Total Lift of 223kg pic.twitter.com/2J3ybJ6zob — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 16, 2022

