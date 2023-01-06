Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin who is representing SSCB blanked Sachin of RSPB in the finals of the 57 kg category in the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships on Friday, January 6. It is his 3rd consecutive medal in this competition. The 28-year old has two golds and one silver now in his last three National Championships. Sixth Elite Men's National Boxing Championships: Gaurav Solanki, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Biswamitra Chongtham Register Commanding Victories.

Mohammad Hussamuddin Bags Gold in 57-Kg Category

Mohammad Hussamuddin is National Champion 💪 ➡️ The 28 yr old defeated Sachin in Final (57kg). ➡️ Its 2nd Gold medal for Hussamuddin in his 3 last National Championships; Won Silver medal in last edition. pic.twitter.com/omBL0gni48 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 6, 2023

