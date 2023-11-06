Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Vaishali Rameshbabu and Vidit Gujrathi for winning respective FIDE Grand Swiss Open 2023 titles. "A moment of immense pride as India takes the top spot in the FIDE Grand Swiss Open," PM Modi wrote. "Congratulations to @viditchess and @chessVaishali for their outstanding victories, and for securing their spots in the prestigious 2024 Candidates, to be held in Toronto. This is yet another instance of Indian prowess in Chess. India is truly elated," he added. Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vidit Gujrathi Secure FIDE Grand Swiss 2023 Women’s and Open Titles, Earning Spots in Candidates Tournament.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Vaishali Rameshbabu and Vidit Gujrathi

A moment of immense pride as India takes the top spot in the FIDE Grand Swiss Open. Congratulations to @viditchess and @chessVaishali for their outstanding victories, and for securing their spots in the prestigious 2024 Candidates, to be held in Toronto. This is yet another… pic.twitter.com/GgbsWa48D6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2023

