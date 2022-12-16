Indian left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has picked up a five-for in the first innings of IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kuldeep dismissed Mushifiqur Rahim, Shakib, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain en route to become the first Indian to pick up a five-wicket haul at this venue. Earlier he also showed his skills with the bat and made a stubborn 40. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Kuldeep Yadav Takes a Five-Wicket Haul

A stunning all round display from the left arm spinner as @imkuldeep18 registers his third 5-wicket haul in Test cricket. Live - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/gYdjRI4ISG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2022

