A sparkling drone show took place in Ahmedabad ahead of the 36th National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony, which is slated to take place in the city. The drones lit up the night sky and wowed the audience. The drones painted patterns symbolising Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the National Games 2022 logo and also the Indian flag amongst other symbols in the night sky.

See Pics of Drone Show in Ahmedabad Ahead of 36th National Games:

Last night Ahmedabad was lit 🔥 #NationalGames2022 https://t.co/Bjfgl5dXY5 — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 29, 2022

