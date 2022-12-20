Mumbai captain Ajinkya rahane scores a brilliant century against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. Rahane, who has recently found himself out of the Indian team, makes a statement with this innings. Earlier Yashashvi Jaiswal also scored a century (162) and gave Mumbai a very good start. At the end of the 76th over, Mumbai are currently at 402-3. They will be aiming to get a mammoth total on this pitch. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: Pakistan’s Chances Dented, England Out of Contention Despite Series Win.

Ajinkya Rahane Brings Up Hundred Against Hyderabad

