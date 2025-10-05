In the Ultimate Fighting Championship 320 Featherweight bout, Youssef Zalal defeated Josh Emmett by submission. In a clash of ranked 145-pounders, the 29-year-old Youssef Zalal won his eighth straight fight, earning the biggest win of his career, by forcing Josh Emmett to verbally submit to an armbar just 1 minute and 38 seconds into the UFC 320 Featherweight bout. For the 40-year-old Josh Emmett, this was the fourth loss in his past five fights. The fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, also marks history as Josh Emmett had submitted only once before in his past 25-fight career. 38-Year-Old Tim Elliott Beats Kai Asakura by Submission at UFC 319 Flyweight Fight To Secure Consecutive Wins.

Youssef Zalal Defeats Veteran Josh Emmett

FLYING UP THE RANKINGS AFTER THAT SUBMISSION ✈️@TheMorocanDevil earns the biggest win of his career tonight! [ #UFC320 | LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/TkpX1cs270 — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

