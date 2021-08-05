Anshu Malik is out of the race for a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after loss to reigning Olympic silver medalist Valeria Koblova in the repechage round.

#Wrestling: Anshu Malik loses to reigning Olympic silver medalist Valeria Koblova 1-5 in Repechage round (57kg) OUT of contention for medal. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/apF8D8ck4z — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 5, 2021

