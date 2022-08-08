Pakistan's Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem admits that he missed his friend Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2022. Arshad has won the gold medal with a 90.18 m throw. On other Hand India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra missed the event due to injury. Arshad added that Neeraj is his good friend and also part of the game and wished him good luck for the next competition.

This sounds so good. After winning gold Arshad Nadeem saying he missed his friend Neeraj Chopra and wished neeraj good luck for the next mega event 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NqMQ9lrhrQ — khalqe khuda (@Abdulla62919365) August 8, 2022

