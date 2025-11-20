Arundhati Chowdhury won the gold medal in the women's 70 kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida on Wednesday, November 20. The Rajasthan boxer punched her way to glory, beating Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova to clinch the top prize. Arundhati Chowdhury had earlier defeated Germany's Leonie Muller in the semi-final to make it to the summit clash. India's gold medal rush continued with this victory, with Minakshi Hooda having won gold in the women's 48 kg category earlier on and Preeti Pawar, who came out victorious in the 54kg category. Preeti Pawar Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 54 KG Category at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Defeats Italy’s Sirine Charrabi 5–0 to Claim Victory.

Arundhati Chowdhury Wins Gold Medal

