Asian Games bronze medalist Preeti Pawar beats Italy's 2025 World bronze medallist Sirine Charrabi in the women's 54 kg final to win gold medal in the World Boxing Cup finals 2025 in Greater Noida on Thursday, November 20. India's Preeti Pawar beat Sirine Charrabi 5:0. This win also marks India's second gold medal in the ongoing competition, after the one by Minakshi Hooda, who bagged today itself in the women's 48kg category. Minakshi Hooda Wins Gold Medal in Women's 48 KG Category at World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, Defeats Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova to Clinch Top Prize.

Preeti Pawar Wins Gold

PREETI PAWAR PUNCHES HER WAY TO THE GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA 🇮🇳🥇🥊 !!#WorldBoxing #WorldBoxingCupFinals2025 #Boxing — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 20, 2025

