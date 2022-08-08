Lakshya Sen could not contain his emotions and sent his racket flying into the crowd after winning the gold medal in men's singles badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 8. Sen, competing in his first Commonwealth Games, beat Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 2-1 in a riveting final clash. And after his winning moment, the 20-year-old threw his racket into the crowd and celebrated the victory.

Watch Video Here:

