Indian shuttler HS Prannoy booked a quarterfinal berth at Japan Open 2022 today, September 1. The star badminton player beat Kean Yew Loh 22-20 21-19 in the round of 16. Prannoy will face TC Chou in the quarterfinals tomorrow, September 2.

Check the Tweet about HS:

DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open 2022 MS - Round of 16 22 21 🇮🇳H. S. PRANNOY🏅 20 19 🇸🇬Kean Yew LOH 🕗 in 44 minutes https://t.co/r6puRBL9Er — BWFScore (@BWFScore) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)