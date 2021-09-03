Tarun Dhillon would be seen in action in the badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Group B Match 2 on Friday, September 3. The match would start at 06:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the game will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also watch live updates of the event from the official website.

Check this tweet:

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

