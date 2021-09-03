India's badminton player Tarun Dhillon will be featuring against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the third-round match of Men's Singles SL4 Group B event in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The match is scheduled at 1:50 pm IST on Friday, September 3. It would be live telecasted on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also check the live updates on the official website.

Tarun Dhillon at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Badminton Live Streaming Online

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

