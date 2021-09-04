Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will play for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after they lost in straight sets of 3-21 & 15-21.

#TokyoParalympics | Mixed Double pair Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lose 0-2 to INA's pair in Badminton SL3-SU5 Semi-Finals in straight sets of 3-21 & 15-21. They will play for bronze tomorrow. (Pic courtesy: Sports Authority of India's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/epjxyA3Hiv — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

