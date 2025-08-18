Umpiring is a tough ask, which includes mental and physical exhaustion. A viral video circulating on social media showcases an umpire getting hit on his left knee and then leaving the field wincing in pain. In the clip, Pritom Kumar, one of the most promising Bangladesh wicketkeepers of late, could be seen attempting a run out at the non-strikers' end, but a wayward throw ended up hitting the match official on his knee, after which the umpire left the field with the medical staff. Bangaldesh have named a preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, who are currently undergoing a camp in Dhaka. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Umpire Leaves Field in Pain

