Sydney Sixers will host Melbourne Stars in their next Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture. The match will commence at 12.35 IST(Indian Standard Time) at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 in India are with Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD will telecast the match. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv website and app. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Wishes ‘Merry Christmas to All’ With a Super Fun Video on Instagram.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

The cricket doesn't stop at Stumps on Day 1 🥊#BBL12 Boxing Day double header coming up tonight! pic.twitter.com/5yFQHCLx0R — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2022

