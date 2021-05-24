BCCI to Donate 10-Litre Oxygen Concentrators

BCCI to contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. More details here - https://t.co/XDiP374v8q #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/BhfX8fwirH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2021

