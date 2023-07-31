Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023 kick-started on July 27 at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, India. On the fourth day of the event, Bedabrate Bharali etched his name in the history books by winning a gold medal in Men's Youth category. He had earlier bagged gold in the Snatch category and silver in the Clean and Jerk category. India’s Bharali Bedabrate Wins Gold Medal in Snatch, Silver in Clean and Jerk at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023

Bedabrate Bharali wins Gold Medal in Men's Youth 67kg category

Day 4⃣ of Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting🏋️ Championship ☑️ 🇮🇳's Bedabrate Bharali wins 🥇in Men's Youth 67kg category He also won 1⃣🥇& 🥈each in Snatch and C&J events respectively Many congratulations champ 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/zhumxmz8ZF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2023

