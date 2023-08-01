The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023 saw Sanapathi Pallavi bagging gold medal in the snatch event. She also bagged silver medals each in clean and jerk and overall 64kg weight category.

Sanapathi Pallavi Wins Gold

