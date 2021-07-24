Three-time Olympian Vikas Krishan was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in the 1st round of the 69kg category of boxing. Vikas lost to Japan's S.Q.M Okazawa. Check full result here.

Boxing: In a big upset, 3 time Olympian Vikas Krishan crashes OUT in 1st round (69kg); loses to Japanese pugilist by unanimous verdict. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/yTOXguNZeo — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 24, 2021

