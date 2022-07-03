The British Grand Prix would be held on July 3, Sunday. The race will be contested at the Silverstone circuit and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select 2/2HD would provide live telecast of this race on TV. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the race on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Will Carlos convert his first pole to a first win?#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7S9H0BXHar — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

