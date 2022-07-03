Carlos Sainz won the British Grand Prix 2022 on Sunday, July 3. Sainz ended up on top at the Silverstone circuit where the race was temporarily halted because of a crash. Sergio Perez ended second with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at third and fourth respectively.

