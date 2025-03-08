Carlos Sainz will be racing for Williams in the F1 2025 season. The season will start from March 16. Ahead of the start, Carlos recalled his debut year – 2005 and the pressure. His path to Formula 1 was not guaranteed with the Red Bull challenging him to win the F2 title or else forget about the debut. Reflecting on his junior career, he revealed that Red Bull had given him a strict ultimatum that could have ended his F1 aspirations before they began. He also credited his father who helped him to stay positive in the tough time. Cadillac Receives Final Approval To Join Formula One Grid From 2026.

Carlos Sainz Recalls Pressure During Formula One Debut With Red Bull

