In the mega-reshuffle of the line-ups for the F1 2025 season, Ferrari star racer Carlos Sainz will be with competitor Williams. However, his four seasons tenure with the Italian giants was very successful, and he will be rewarded with a special farewell gift from Ferrari. The Spanish star will receive the F1-75 racing car from Ferrari; interestingly, it was the same car when he won his first race with Ferrari in the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for the F1 2025 season, replacing Sainz. F1 2025 Preview: Close Racing, Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and Plenty of New Faces Ahead of New Formula One Season.

Carlos Sainz to Receive F1-75 Car as Farewell Gift From Ferrari

Carlos Sainz will receive the F1-75 car as a farewell gift from Ferrari, the car which he won in Silverstone (2022)! 🤩🎁 #f1 #formula1 pic.twitter.com/aS3Qc8TZtD — FORMULA ROOM (@formularoom) December 22, 2024

