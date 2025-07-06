Lando Norris won the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 event, finishing at the top at the Silverstone Racing Circuit, which took place at his home on Sunday, July 6. It was a brilliant day for McLaren as Oscar Piastri finished after his teammate for a one-two podium finish. In a huge achievement, Nico Hulkenberg bagged his first-ever podium finish in his 10-year-long Formula One career. Nico Hulkenberg finished third in the F1 British Grand Prix 2025. This is Nico Hulkenberg's first-ever podium finish in his 239 races across his F1 career. Max Verstappen finished fifth in the F1 British Grand Prix 2025. F1 2025: Lando Norris Wins Austrian Grand Prix Ahead of Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc.

